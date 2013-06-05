Hold That Bus! Oh Wait...Never Mind...

The nemesis of this latest Marvel franchise is the Winter Soldier, a mysterious yet powerful figure spreading terror across Washington D.C.

But if you're a West Sider unused to traffic delays and detours on your downtown commute, the foe may as well be the production itself.

Some commuters say they've been held up for what seems forever while navigating the temporary routes into the city, as traffic cops and road crews keep motorists away from areas remade to resemble parts of Washington D.C. Today, it was a stretch of highway near the city's Capitol South Metro Station.

But since the West Shoreway was blocked off several days ago, there appears to be some easing up of congestion. Commuters are either adjusting by leaving earlier, using RTA buses or trolleys, or perhaps simply working from home or carpooling.

And for whatever grumbling may persist, crowds of gawkers are still gathering where ever the Captain America crews are staging their next shot.

Today, the spectacle included an explosion on the Shoreway followed by a brief fireball (which this photographer sadly missed by seconds), glimpses of the Winter Soldier (played by Sebastian Stan), and firefights between the Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and a small army of bad guys.

The rows of demolished cars, service vehicles, food trucks, and vans burdened with equipment made for a curious lineup, which sprawled out before the Cleveland Browns Stadium. Onlookers tried to spot movie stars, or the next explosion.

Meanwhile, Michael McIntyre, a columnist for the Plain Dealer and host of ideastream's Sound of Ideas program, writes in his latest Tipoffthat co-director Joe Russo brought a round of drinks at a couple local bars, as a way to apologize for the confusion and delay his movie has caused for downtown commuters.

While drinks on the house aren't likely a permanent fix for road closures, backers of movie production across Ohio -- including Ivan Schwarz of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission -- hope that the state's film tax incentives will eventually create a permanent industry, that will help the regional economy.

