Burnt Out And Just Plain Shot...Cop Cars Take The Brunt Of Movie Stardom

We'll just nickname them "Riddley" and "Smokey."

These two Washington D.C.-area police cars spurred many people to whip out their camera phones, as a skeleton movie crew moved equipment and rolled out cables, perhaps in preparation of another shoot in the downtown area.

Filming of the Captain America sequel is now into its second week. The sequences so far appear to involve a high-speed pursuit and shootout between S.H.I.E.L.D agent Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and D.C. law enforcement.

A bullet-riddled SUV has been seen repeatedly, and the area has heard a great deal of simulated gunfire and a few explosions. Jackson himself has been spotted, as well as his stunt double.

While film crews are utilizing much of downtown Cleveland, props -- including Metro Station markers, taxis, and street signs -- all indicate that the scene is taking place across the nation's capital.

Other filming locations include a dam in Lake View Cemetery, though not much visible activity has been reported. Yet.

Meanwhile, a chase scene was filmed repeatedly late last week outside ideastream's offices at Playhouse Square. Click here to see photos and video of that event.

Filmmakers and the City of Cleveland are urging motorists to be patient, as filming has meant blocked-off roads and traffic delays.

"Captain America: The Winter Soldier" will continue filming across Cleveland until late June.