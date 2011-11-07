Philanthropic Doctor Opens Reading Room In Cleveland

Regardless who is running schools, many students in them could use more time --- simply reading.

In many lower income areas, the luxury of a modern library is lost to the budget ax....

World renowned physician, best-selling author and dedicated philanthropist Doctor Ben Carson is the namesake and benefactor of the Foundation, and was in Cleveland last week to open the first library here - in tandem with the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Cleveland, who also announced details of a new $20,000 grant that supports opportunities for students in the Cleveland Central Promise Neighborhood - the Stokes Academy and two others...

Ideastream's Rick Jackson spoke with him just after he addressed Cleveland 300 students at the Stokes Academy on the near East Side, beginning by asking about his passion to discover excellence everywhere...