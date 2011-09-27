Rock Hall Announces 2012 Nominations

The Hall of Fame Inductions will return to Cleveland for 2012, with the April 5 - 14 Celebration, and a week of activity leading up to the event.

The nominees are:

The Beastie Boys

The Cure

Donovan

Eric B. & Rakim

Guns 'N Roses

Heart

Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Freddie King

Laura Nyro

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Rufus with Chaka Khan

The Small Faces/The Faces

The Spinners

Donna Summer

War

Several of those are are returning nominees, having been short of the required votes in previous years. Eric B and Rakim and Guns' N Roses were nominated in their first years of eligibility

"The 2012 Nominees embody the broad scope of what 'rock and roll' means," said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "From vocal groups to hip hop, from singer-songwriters to hard rocking artists, this group represents the spirit of what we celebrate at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

