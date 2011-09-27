© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Rock Hall Announces 2012 Nominations

By Rick Jackson
Published September 27, 2011 at 11:12 AM EDT

The Hall of Fame Inductions will return to Cleveland for 2012, with the April 5 - 14 Celebration, and a week of activity leading up to the event.
The nominees are:

The Beastie Boys
The Cure
Donovan
Eric B. & Rakim
Guns 'N Roses
Heart
Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
Freddie King
Laura Nyro
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Rufus with Chaka Khan
The Small Faces/The Faces
The Spinners
Donna Summer
War

Several of those are are returning nominees, having been short of the required votes in previous years. Eric B and Rakim and Guns' N Roses were nominated in their first years of eligibility

"The 2012 Nominees embody the broad scope of what 'rock and roll' means," said Joel Peresman, President and CEO of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation. "From vocal groups to hip hop, from singer-songwriters to hard rocking artists, this group represents the spirit of what we celebrate at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

