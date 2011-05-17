eDNA testing helps fight spread of Asian Carp

As efforts continue to keep the Asian Carp out of the Great Lakes, we've gotten word that the invasive fish are getting closer. They've been found at the end of fishing lines in some of Wisconsin's inland waterways. Meantime, there's a growing push for early detection and there's a high tech tool scientists are using to find traces of the fish long before a full fledged invasion. It's called eDNA. Dr. M. Sanjayan is the lead scientist for the Nature Conservancy who came to the 90.3 studios on his way to a lecture in Toledo. The nature conservancy is leading much of this eDNA work.

