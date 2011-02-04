World's First Women's Rock Exhibit Opens In Cleveland

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum says it will open the world's first exhibit devoted to rock's most influential female artists.

The show is titled "Women Who Rock: Vision, Passion, Power". It opens May 13, and will feature women ranging from Billie Holiday and Aretha Franklin to Melissa Etheridge and Lady Gaga.

It will spotlight more than 50 female artists and fill two floors of the hall with artifacts and video telling the story of how women have shaped the history of popular music.

Meredith Rutledge is the lead curator of the exhibit. "It's something that's been a long time coming," she says. "Rock and Roll has traditionally kind of been a boy's club and women really have been marginalized throughout the music's history even though they have been in the forefront since the beginning."

A benefit concert is planned for May 14 in Cleveland. Performers will include Cyndi Lauper and Wanda Jackson.