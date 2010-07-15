MOCA Cleveland Unveils Design Proposal For New Home

MOCA's proposed home looks like a jewel: a prismatic structure dressed in reflective, black stainless steel. Architect Farshid Moussavi from London's Foreign Office Architects designed the building.

Farshid Moussavi: Every time you will pass by it - whether it is day or night , a cloudy day or a sunny day - hopefully it will sparkle with different kinds of light. I think that it will be an element of surprise in its sight.

University Circle developers are banking on the project to anchor a $150 million dollar residential and commercial hub of activity. The proposed Uptown District will fill 8 acres near University Hospital and Case Western Reserve University with new housing and business space. MOCA heads to the City Planning Commission to present their proposal Friday. If approved, MOCA's Executive Director Jill Snyder says groundbreaking could occur this winter.