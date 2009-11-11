Sesame Street turns 40 this week. The show debuted in 1969 with what at the time was a radical idea -- that television could be used to educate children. The show has made some tweaks over the years in order to stay up to date with the way children watch TV. But as ideastream®'s Eric Wellman found out, after 40 years, Oscar is still grouchy, Big Bird is still the tallest bird around, and Sesame Street continues to capture the imagination of children. We pay a visit to 123 Sesame Street.