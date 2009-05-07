© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cavs & Hawks Square Off in Game Two

By David Molpus
Published May 7, 2009 at 8:03 PM EDT

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) - Arms flailing, fists pumping, a crazed look behind those designer eyeglasses, Cleveland coach Mike Brown nearly jumped out of his suit. A few feet away, Cavaliers reserve forward Wally Szczerbiak was sprawled on the Quicken Loans Arena floor after taking a charge against Atlanta's Marvin Williams in the third quarter of Cleveland's 99-72 win over the Hawks on Tuesday night. (more)

