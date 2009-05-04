© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James Wins MVP

May 4, 2009

After leading the Cleveland Cavaliers to 66 regular season wins, a new team record, Akron-native LeBron James wins the coveted NBA's Most Valuable Player Award. Thanks to James, the Cavs are the top overall seed in the playoffs this season. James, at age 24, is the first Cavalier to ever receive the award. James is making his announcement this afternoon at his alma mater: Akron's St.Vincent-St. Mary High School.

