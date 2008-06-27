News
The Business of Art
The Cleveland Museum of Art is opening 19 galleries this weekend that have been closed for three years as they've undergone a major renovation. It's widely considered to be the most expensive project ever undertaken by an Ohio cultural institution. But the CMA is far from alone when it comes to plans for expansion. ideastream®'s Eric Wellman found out major art museums across the country are looking at a similar picture.