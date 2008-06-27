© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
IPM Pinwheel Banner for Header
Donate Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ideastream Series Lead Image
News
To contact us with news tips, story ideas or other related information, e-mail newsstaff@ideastream.org.

The Business of Art

Published June 27, 2008 at 7:58 PM EDT

The Cleveland Museum of Art is opening 19 galleries this weekend that have been closed for three years as they've undergone a major renovation. It's widely considered to be the most expensive project ever undertaken by an Ohio cultural institution. But the CMA is far from alone when it comes to plans for expansion. ideastream®'s Eric Wellman found out major art museums across the country are looking at a similar picture.

Tags
Arts & Culture EconomyNews Feature