Parade The Circle Steps Off

Start with more than one dozen acts on five separate stages. Add more than 30 exhibits at the temporary village at University Circle.

Sprinkle in bright costumes, over-sized puppets, colorful floats, dancers on stilts, and potentially more than 60,000 smiling faces, including families, community groups, and regional artists, joining national and ``international'' performers.

Cleveland Museum of Art's Artistic Director Robin Van Lear says this year's "Parade the Circle" is `more' international than many past editions.

VAN LEAR: "It's getting international, but I think the more impressive thing is the depth coming out of Cleveland. Groups that used to do something and you'd go, 'Oh that's nice' - now you really almost can't tell the community groups from the professionals. That kind of community investment is just huge now."

If you're going - activities begin at 11:00 AM Saturday. The free community arts Parade gets underway at noon... and we're told that both parking, and accommodations for bicycles are much improved.. over years past.

Rick Jackson, 90.3.