Parade The Circle Steps Off

By Rick Jackson
Published June 13, 2008 at 10:06 AM EDT

Start with more than one dozen acts on five separate stages. Add more than 30 exhibits at the temporary village at University Circle.

Sprinkle in bright costumes, over-sized puppets, colorful floats, dancers on stilts, and potentially more than 60,000 smiling faces, including families, community groups, and regional artists, joining national and ``international'' performers.

Cleveland Museum of Art's Artistic Director Robin Van Lear says this year's "Parade the Circle" is `more' international than many past editions.

VAN LEAR: "It's getting international, but I think the more impressive thing is the depth coming out of Cleveland. Groups that used to do something and you'd go, 'Oh that's nice' - now you really almost can't tell the community groups from the professionals. That kind of community investment is just huge now."

If you're going - activities begin at 11:00 AM Saturday. The free community arts Parade gets underway at noon... and we're told that both parking, and accommodations for bicycles are much improved.. over years past.

Rick Jackson, 90.3.

