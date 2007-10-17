© 2022 Ideastream Public Media

Acting Black or White

Published October 17, 2007 at 9:00 AM EDT

ERIKA: Because I speak the way I do. Because I pronounce all my syllables. It's just as simple as that. [Listen]

We have two stories this morning of young people walking the racial divide. ideastream's Tasha Flournoy starts us off. [Listen]

The growth of Hip-Hop culture over the past 30 years has prompted an unprecedented mixing of races. But is this blending more than skin deep? ideastream's David C. Barnett has this report. [Listen]

Our discussion of the definitions of Black and White continues later this morning at 9:00. We've invited a live audience of teenagers who will give their opinions...and you'll be able to call-in with your comments, as well. Join us for a special edition of "The Sound of Ideas", here on your public radio station, 90.3.

