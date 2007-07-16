Akron Art Museum Expansion Opens Tomorrow

A huge wall of glass slides to the street to meet you as you enter the striking facade. To your right is a massive silver box which contains the main exhibit space. And above all this, a couple of metal grids jut out like wings. At a media preview of the Art Museum expansion, last week, Akron mayor Don Plusquellic praised the structure as a symbol of a city being reborn from an old, industrial past. Architect Wolf Prix admitted that he hadn't known just exactly where Akron was when he first submitted his design plans. He expressed the hope that his building will bring an international spotlight to the city.

Wolf Prix: I hope that people around the world will say, "Have you been in Akron to see the new museum?" That they will answer, "you have to go there now, because maybe it will fly away soon."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place tomorrow morning at 11:00. David C. Barmett, 90.3.