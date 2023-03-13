Antiques Roadshow to Visit Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron on June 6!

The wait is over! Antiques Roadshow will be filming a portion of its 28th season at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron!

How to Get Tickets

Fans can enter to win tickets to visit ROADSHOW on-set and have their item appraised! Admission to ANTIQUES ROADSHOW is free but tickets are required and must be obtained in advance.

Fans can enter for a chance to win one pair of free tickets per household. The 2023 ANTIQUES ROADSHOW Sweepstakes opens Monday, January 9.

To enter for a free pair of tickets to a 2023 ROADSHOW event and to see complete entry rules, go to pbs.org/roadshowtickets. Deadline for entries is Monday, March 13, 2023 at 11:59pm PT.

Also, on social media, a small number of free tickets will be available to fans who apply on Instagram. Social media entries will be accepted beginning January 9, with an entry deadline of Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:59pm PT. More information and complete rules for social media entries can be found at the 2023 Tour Complete Rules page.

For both sweepstakes, no purchase is necessary, restrictions apply, you must be 18 or age of majority. For the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW sweepstakes you must be a resident of US or Canada (excluding Quebec). All Social Media Sweepstakes entrants must be US residents only. Void where prohibited.

Volunteering

If you're interested in volunteering for this event, please let us know!

About the Event

Part adventure, part history lesson and part treasure hunt, PBS’s most-watched ongoing series ANTIQUES ROADSHOW heads out again in summer 2023 to search for America’s hidden treasures. The pop-culture phenomenon will film episodes for Season 28 with stops in five cities including a visit to Akron on Tuesday, June 6.

Catch up on recent ANTIQUES ROADSHOW episodes on-demand here.

“Taking ANTIQUES ROADSHOW across the country, meeting our event guests and learning about their items each year brings the magic to our episodes. I am thrilled for the show to visit Akron for the first time ever and can’t wait to see what local treasures await!” Executive Producer Marsha Bemko

One of five cities on the tour, Akron was selected for its cultural landscape and rich history of innovation, particularly in the automotive and tire industry. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens has played a large part in that history. Built between 1912 and 1915, the estate includes gardens, a greenhouse, carriage house, and the main mansion, and is one of the largest houses in the United States. It is open to the public throughout the year and is a popular venue for special events.

“Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens is the exact right venue for the focus on adventure, history and treasure that is at the center of the show,” said Steve Millard, president and CEO, Greater Akron Chamber. “Stepping into Stan Hywet is an authentic visit to the early 1900’s that will provide an incredible backdrop and experience for fans of the show. We are excited to have the attention of the show and its fans on one of our most significant historic venues.”

“Stan Hywet appreciates the opportunity to host Antiques Roadshow at our historic estate. We’re proud and excited to introduce a nationwide audience to our 65-room Tudor revival Manor House built in 1915, as well as our magnificent gardens and grounds,” said Jennifer Highfield, president and executive director of Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens.

At each appraisal event, guests will receive free verbal evaluations of their antiques and collectibles by experts from the country’s leading auction houses and independent dealers. Each ticketed guest is invited to bring two items for appraisal.

From each of the 2023 events, three episodes of ROADSHOW per city will be created for inclusion in the 20-time Emmy® Award nominated production’s 28th broadcast season, to air on PBS in 2024.

For more information you may also call toll-free 888-762-3749 or visit the ANTIQUES ROADSHOW website with any questions about the events and FAQ.