© 2026 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In 'Cleavage,' author Jennifer Finney Boylan explores gender identity

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 28, 2026 at 12:06 PM EST

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

We revisit host Robin Young’s February 2025 conversation with author and transgender advocate Jennifer Finney Boylan about her book of essays “Cleavage: Men, Women, and the Space Between Us.”

In it, she reflects on her life as a transgender woman and issues of gender identity. The book comes out in paperback Feb. 3.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom