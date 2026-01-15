Feasibility study for Hamilton data center paused as developer considers next steps

A controversial proposal for a data center in Hamilton is facing an uncertain future.

At a city council meeting Wednesday, city manager Craig Bucheit said Hamilton recently received the results of an impact study. The information could cause developer Logistix to change course.

“We're still going through the details of it, but what we do know is that it's going to take a significant amount of time, money and infrastructure to meet the project needs that have been set out,” Bucheit said.

Logistix requested to study the feasibility of providing 240 megawatts of power to the site of the proposed data center at 1380 University Blvd.

“What we know right now is that it would take at least 24 months to deliver 45 megawatts of power,” Bucheit said.

He says the developer asked Hamilton to pause an additional feasibility study that’s underway. Logistix says it’s considering next steps.

“We are evaluating the information and that no decision has been made with respect to the project,” Logistix said in a statement. “Developments of this nature are complex with a number of avenues to evaluate, and we are weighing all of these as we consider our next steps.”

A group of Hamilton residents have opposed the proposed data center for months, citing concerns about environmental impacts, energy use and health risks.

Jay Kidd spoke at Wednesday’s city council meeting and urged the city to scrap the project.

“We can just not build it at all,” Kidd said. “We could just get to the point where it's like, OK, well, it's just not on the table. We are not willing to sacrifice our children for economic growth.”

The city is expecting to learn by the end of the month whether the developer will continue studying the project.

