A relationship coach's take on the future of marriage

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published January 15, 2026 at 12:01 PM EST
John Blakeslee and Allison Raskin host the podcast "Starter Marriage." (Courtesy of Allison Raskin and John Blakeslee)

Author and relationship coach Allison Raskin doesn’t see falling marriage rates as a bad thing and pushes back on the idea of the government incentivizing people to get married and have big families.

Raskin and her husband, John Blakeslee, co-host a podcast together called “Starter Marriage.”

They both join Here & Now’s Indira Lakshmanan to talk about how millennials are approaching modern marriage differently than past generations.

