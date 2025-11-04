© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

In 'Joyride,' New Yorker writer Susan Orlean trains her journalist's eye on herself

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published November 4, 2025 at 11:56 AM EST
The cover of "Joyride" and author Susan Orlean. (Courtesy of Simon & Schuster and Corey Hendrickson)

With best-selling nonfiction books such as “The Orchid Thief” and as a staff writer for the New Yorker since 1992, Susan Orlean has made a successful career out of telling other people’s stories.

Now, she tells her own in the memoir “Joyride.” She was in Boston for a recent event at WBUR and joined host Deborah Becker in the studio to talk about the book.

