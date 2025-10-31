Missouri Republicans stick with redistricting plan despite backlash

© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

State lawmakers across the country have been trying to pass new maps for their congressional districts. The result could determine who controls the U.S. House of Representatives after next year’s midterm elections.

Missouri’s Republican leaders are sticking with their redistricting despite the backlash it’s prompted. Some fellow Republicans have doubts, though.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Jason Rosenbaum reports.

