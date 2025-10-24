Officials crack down on job scam operations defrauding South Koreans

In South Korea, officials are grappling with online scam operations based in Cambodia that have been luring South Koreans with the prospect of well-paying jobs.

Cambodian police have arrested dozens of South Koreans in recent weeks, and many have been repatriated to South Korea and held while officials investigate their roles in the scam centers and whether they were there voluntarily or if they were being forced to work against their will.

These scam compounds in Cambodia are part of a global criminal network that makes tens of billions of dollars every year by trafficking people who are forced to work as online scammers, defrauding people around the world.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Raphael Rashid, who has been reporting on this for The Guardian.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR