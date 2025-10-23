Muskingum County sheriff's deputy charged after police dog dies of heat exhaustion

The Muskingum County Prosecutor charged a sheriff's deputy and K-9 handler with a first-degree misdemeanor after his dog died from heat exhaustion inside his vehicle.

The K-9 named Cooper, a golden Labrador retriever, was left unattended for several hours in early September. Muskingum County Prosecutor Ron Welch said in a statement Wednesday that Detective Matt Wilhite will be charged with cruelty towards animals.

Those charged appeared in Muskingum County Court shortly after Welch's announcement.

If convicted, Wilhite faces a potential fine of $1,000 and up to 180 days in jail.

Welch said Wilhite mistakenly left his vehicle's air on defogging mode blowing warm air, instead of blowing cool air. Welch says he understands the community's anger over Cooper's death.

"Cooper was part of our law enforcement family. As a K-9 handler, Detective Wilhite had a responsibility to keep Cooper safe and when that doesn't happen law requires accountability even for a police officer," Welch said.

Welch said Wilhite is devastated by the loss of his partner and is fully cooperating with the investigation. He said Wilhite admitted his mistake and is taking full responsibility.

"Some people online have called for felony charges, but after reviewing the evidence and Ohio law, that's simply not the correct charge," Welch said.

Sheriff Matthew Lutz said in an email that Wilhite is on administrative leave. Wilhite received a demotion and was disqualified from handling a K-9 officer in the future.