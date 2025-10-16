© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Rep. Dave Taylor calls alleged swastika in aide's workspace 'vandalism'

91.7 WVXU | By Becca Costello
Published October 16, 2025 at 12:55 PM EDT
a man in a green jacket stands with his arms folded in front of a white semi truck
Courtesy
/
David Taylor for Congress

Rep. Dave Taylor (R-Ohio) says Capitol Police are investigating “office vandalism” involving a swastika displayed in his Washington, D.C. office.

Taylor represents Ohio’s 2nd Congressional District in southern Ohio, with all or part of 16 counties including Clermont, Brown, and Adams.

An image posted to social media by The Rooster, and later published in Politco, is reported to be a screenshot of a Zoom call with a staffer in Taylor’s office. Behind him, pinned to the wall, is an American flag with the stripes manipulated in a way that looks like a swastika. Other items pinned to the wall include a calendar, a copy of the U.S. Constitution, and memes about Ohio.

Taylor published a "statement on office vandalism" Wednesday afternoon. "I am aware of an image that appears to depict a vile and deeply inappropriate symbol near an employee in my office. The content of that image does not reflect the values or standards of this office, my staff, or myself, and I condemn it in the strongest terms. Upon learning of this matter, I immediately directed a thorough investigation alongside Capitol Police, which remains ongoing. No further comment will be provided until it has been completed."

The photo came out a day after Politico reported on a group chat by Young Republican group leaders that contained racial slurs and proclamations like "I love Hitler."

The district was represented by Republican Brad Wenstrup for 12 years, but he decided not to run for re-election in 2024. That prompted 11 Republicans to join the primary election; Taylor won, all but guaranteeing him a seat in Congress to represent the deeply Republican district. He went on to win the general election and was sworn in less than a year ago.

Becca Costello
Becca joined WVXU in 2021 as the station's local government reporter with a particular focus on Cincinnati. She is an experienced journalist in public radio and television throughout the Midwest. Enthusiastic about: civic engagement, public libraries, and urban planning.
