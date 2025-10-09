Xenia nonprofit offers ‘another chance’ with job training for former foster youth, people in recovery

A Xenia-based nonprofit goes beyond standard rehabilitation services — combining life skills, transitional housing, clinical services and vocational training. Its staff members hope an upcoming renovation to their space will make their work easier.

“The Xenia Emerge Center will be an invaluable resource for Greene County to support participants' personal and professional growth,” said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement.

“Once renovated, this facility will provide access to housing, recovery services and workforce development that will help those involved live up to their full potential."

The Emerge Center was founded in 2021 by three people who successfully recovered from substance use disorders and developed their careers.

They later developed the Emerge Recovery and Trade Initiative , which aims to support people in recovery, those who have aged out of foster care or youth released from juvenile detention. It serves 120 clients a day.

Emancipated youth are left on their own after leaving the foster care system, said Rachel Huffman, CEO of the initiative. And the Dayton region is vulnerable to drug trafficking along Interstates 70 and 75.

She said it's important for people who are going through challenging times to have the support of people who believe in them.

“People come into this program and see they have another chance," Huffman said. "They build relationships while they're here. They have opportunities to be mentored, even by the founders. And they really do feel a sense of belonging here.”

The $4.8 million renovation project will make structural upgrades to the building, including a roof replacement, HVAC updates and the addition of solar panels. Huffman said it will also allow them to prioritize funding for women’s housing and an emancipated youth area on its campus.

“This provides an opportunity to make it a comfortable environment, to train up more people and to get people into the workforce and into recovery,” she said.

A spin-off of the initiative, the Trades Institute , oversees its vocational course offerings. People can receive certifications in HVAC, plumbing and automotive work. They’ll also expand to include electrical technician training by next year, said Allison Steele, director of the institute.

“There's such a massive need in the trades because a lot of the knowledge and skills are retiring. People are leaving the industry, ...which is a huge deal for employers,” Steele said. “And they pay really well. You can work really hard and make an honest living.”

The employment rate for graduates of its vocational programs is 89%, according to Steele. It’s allowed them to debunk myths around employing individuals from these populations.

“They get to know the person, not the paper. The resume isn't as important at that point as the person who shows up. And so I always tell the students ‘This is your job interview. Every time you show up, you are showing them who you are today,'” said Steele.

Part of the renovation funding came from a $750,000 JobsOhio grant.

