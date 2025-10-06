New online tool tracks Ohio voter registration
Tracking how many Ohioans are registered to vote has gotten easier.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose and his office have launched a voter registration data dashboard.
The online tool allows citizens to view registration numbers in several categories, including based on precinct, partisan affiliation and other demographics.
According to LaRose, this new resource is part of an ongoing effort to improve the security, retention and transparency of electronic election data through the 2022 passage of the DATA Act.
“Often government fails to deliver the level of transparency the public deserves,” LaRose said in a press release.
“We’ve changed that in a big way in our office, creating an example for other agencies and states to follow. Election integrity starts with transparency."
Data resources from the Ohio Secretary of State's office include:
- The Absentee and Early Voting Dashboard, which helps analyze voting trends and statistics.
- A daily voter registration snapshot portal to provide daily updates of voter registration changes across Ohio's 88 counties, including new registrations, updates and removals from voter rolls.
- Enhanced dashboard tools in the office’s Data Integrity Program to help all 88 county boards of elections correct data discrepancies for more accurate voter rolls.
- An election results dashboard, which allows the public to better analyze past election results and statewide voting trends.