Secretary Kristi Noem fast-tracked disaster relief after campaign donor intervened, ProPublica reports
People who live in areas affected by natural disasters say the federal government is too slow to respond. One reason for that delay is a directive from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem requiring her office to individually review any expense over $100,000.
There is one way to get your recovery project funded fast, however: Have a campaign donor intervene.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with reporter Joshua Kaplan about a project in Florida that got fast-tracked after one of Noem’s donors got involved.
