Trump raised $8 million for victims of Hurricane Helene. Where did all that money end up?

One year since Hurricane Helene devastated southeast America, we look at how Appalachia is recovering, healing and learning after Helene brought extreme landslides and flooding to the area.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Grist reporter Katie Myers about how living through the storm and its aftermath has shaped the perception of climate change, disasters, and resilience in the affected communities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR