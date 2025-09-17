Your Answers: How do you celebrate your school?

High school football returns!

But, one Kansas high school will be taking the field in a different way.

Due to low enrollment for the team, the Panthers have traded in football for a new tradition – with school pride still at the starting line.

For our write-to-us last week, we wanted to hear all about your school pride!

How do you and your classmates celebrate your school?

Students sent us their answers to newsdepth@ideastream.org.

--

Dear NewsDepth,

The ways we celebrate our school are amazing. Every Friday on the morning announcements, our gym teacher announces the drawings of the week. She calls 3 people from each grade (kindergarden-5th) and if your name was called, you get a prize from our prize cart. Love ya newshound!

- Weston, Bellevue Elementary School

Hi NewsDepth,

I’m a 6th grader at Ayer Elementary, and I wanted to tell you about something enjoyable our school has at the end of the year. Our entire district participates in a 6th-Grade Olympics, where we come together to compete, cheer, and showcase school spirit.

At Ayer, we’ve been practicing and getting excited, and everyone is ready to give it their best. It’s not just about winning—it’s about teamwork, pride in our school, and celebrating with other students from the district.

Thanks so much for reading,

— Bamlak, Ayer Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

We have a heritage month where we walk all around the school with clothing from our cultures!

— Ali, Brooklyn City Schools

Dear NewsDepth,

Our school does lots of different stuff to show spirit. Before big games sometimes we have pep rallies. We also have spirit weeks where we all dress up. For some games, the Cardinals have themes like white out or USA. All December there is dress up days such as elf day and Grinch day. We also have cardinal coins to reward being good and you can spend your coins at the cardinal coin store.

- Natalie, New Bremen Elementary

Dear NewsDepth,

— Kyla, Dewitt Elementary School

