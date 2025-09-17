© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: Create an Alebrije!

Published September 17, 2025 at 1:13 PM EDT

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, our Sketchbook this week is about alebrijes.

Alebrijes are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that depict spirit animals, often combining features from various animals.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to create your very own alebrije!

Students can also send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their drawings and descriptions.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

Tags
NewsDepth Season 56 NewsDepth: Inbox