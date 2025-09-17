Write To Us: Create an Alebrije!

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, our Sketchbook this week is about alebrijes.

Alebrijes are brightly colored Mexican folk art sculptures that depict spirit animals, often combining features from various animals.

For our write-to-us this week, we want you to create your very own alebrije!

Students can also send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their drawings and descriptions.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's Participant Release Form online.

- the NewsDepth team