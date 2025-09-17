A+ Award: Junior Volunteers of the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

This week’s A+ Award celebrates the incredible dedication of 10 Junior Volunteers at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter!

Over a six-week summer program blending camp fun with animal care, these young volunteers learned vital skills like reading dog body language and practicing safe handling.

Highlights included “Food Week,” where they created enrichment meals and earned the honor of naming two adoptable poodles, Amy and Bolt.

Veteran volunteer Phoebe, with seven years of service, and Scarlett, who bonded with Tugboat on Picture Day, stood out for their compassion and leadership.

The team also produced promotional videos that helped long-term resident Sirius find a forever home after 149 days.

Their biggest achievement? Building trust and joy with the animals—like helping shy Harley grow more confident.

For their kindness and impact, they’ve earned the A+ Award and NewsHound’s special Paw of Approval!

