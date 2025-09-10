© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

Write To Us: How do you celebrate your school?

Published September 10, 2025 at 1:16 PM EDT

High school football returns!

But, one Kansas high school will be taking the field in a different way.

Due to low enrollment for the team, the Panthers have traded in football for a new tradition – with school pride still at the starting line.

For our write-to-us this week, we want to hear all about your school pride!

How do you and your classmates celebrate your school?

Students can send us an email to newsdepth@ideastream.org to send us their answers.

Teachers and parents,

We care about keeping your students safe online. In order for a video or audio response that features your students to be included online or on-air, they must have a media consent/release form completed on file at their school. OR you can fill out Ideastream Public Media's  Participant Release Form online. 

- the  NewsDepth team

