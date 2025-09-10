A+ Award: Adopt a Cow

One of the most memorable parts of school for many students is their classroom pet—and at Gilles-Sweet Elementary in Fairview Park, Ohio, the tradition is alive and thriving in a truly unique way.

Ms. Dudra’s fourth grade class has not one, but two extraordinary learning companions: Maisy the cow, who sparked a space-themed science project, and Mango the panda, who helps teach conservation and geography.

From math and economics to intergalactic dairy farming, these pets are inspiring creativity and curiosity. That’s why Ms. Dudra’s students are this week’s A+ Award winners!

