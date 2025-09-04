© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

Education
NewsDepth

A+ Award: Titans of Gardening

Published September 4, 2025 at 6:02 AM EDT

This week’s A+ award goes to the Gardening Club at Berea Midpark Middle School!

You may remember them from last season, but they have expanded their garden since!

They have focused on planting native plants to attract butterflies and pollinators. Along with this, they grow vegetables!

Along with help from generous donations, they were able to build a courtyard with benches.

They even have taken art classes to paint murals for their garden!

Congrats Berea Midpark Middle School Gardening Club!

Submit your ideas for our NewsDepth A+ segment to newsdepth@ideastream.org for consideration.

