© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

How one Ohio business is weathering shifting tariff winds

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 27, 2025 at 11:45 AM EDT

EarthQuaker Devices, based in Akron, Ohio, makes guitar pedals for musicians who want to create distortion effects in both live and recorded performances. It is among the world’s best-known pedal manufacturers.

But the ever-changing tariff policies are making it difficult to manufacture the company’s products and plan for the future.

J. Nungesser of Ideastream Public Media reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom