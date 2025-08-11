'The Body Keeps the Score' patient Kate Price tells her story in memoir 'This Happened to Me'

/ The cover of "This Happened to Me" and author Kate Price. (Courtesy of Gallery Books and Erin Clark)

As a child, Kate Price was physically and sexually abused by her father, who also trafficked her to other men. Her memories of that time were fragmentary until, as an adult, she went through therapy with psychiatrist Bessel van der Kolk, who wrote about her case in his best-selling book “The Body Keeps the Score.”

Now Price has published her memoir “This Happened to Me: A Reckoning.” She speaks with host Robin Young about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘This Happened to Me’

By Kate Price

Excerpted from “This Happened to Me: Reckoning” by Kate Price. Copyright 2025 © by Kate Price. Preprinted by permission of Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. LLC.

