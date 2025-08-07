The nonprofit Clothes that Work opens new facility in Kettering

A nonprofit organization working to clothe, educate and empower individuals looking for work in Miami Valley has opened the doors to a new facility in Kettering.

The city's mayor, Peggy Lehner, said opening this new facility on Wilmington Pike has been a long time coming.

"We have hoped and prayed that it would happen, and it finally has," she said. "It's just a great facility, it's unique, and it is a wonderful addition to the Kettering community."

Clothes that Work began operating in 1998 and has since expanded to provide more than 4,000 individuals with professional clothing and image coaching in 2024 alone.

"We've been located on the west side of town in the job center on Edwin C. Moses Blvd. for 27 years and things have changed over there," said Cindy Garner, executive director of Clothes that Work. "The transportation to be be able to get there was a real problem for our clients to come to the job center. So we decided that we needed to look for something that was a little more centrally located."

More than 70 regular volunteers have assisted Clothes that Work over the years, and in 2024, 80 volunteers provided over 3,500 hours of service.

By utilizing volunteer services, the organization is able to maintain funding for its programs. The Boutique, established in 2005, also brings in revenue for the nonprofit.

"The Boutique is supplied with donations from our clothing donors," said Allie Purvis, the marketing and development manager for the nonprofit. "If things are maybe not suitable for our clients, either the style wasn't appropriate or it's too hard to upkeep for clients, then we will put it in our boutique for resale. And then all the proceeds will go back to our programs and services."

Garner said they have already expanded their clients by 30% since 2023, and she hopes those numbers will continue to increase at the new location.

"We've been operating at beyond capacity for the last several years at the job center and we just feel like this gives us lots of room to grow and lots of opportunity to be able to serve people better," she said.

Purvis agreed with Garner and said that’s why they needed more space.

“So we've been able to include active wear and then a larger men's section,” she said.

1 of 3 — IMG_3965.JPG The new facility on Wilmington Pike has multiple shopping areas, offices, a warehouse and fully operational boutique for public use. Shay Frank / WYSO 2 of 3 — IMG_3951.JPG The new facility on Wilmington Pike has multiple shopping areas, offices, a warehouse and fully operational boutique for public use. Shay Frank / WYSO 3 of 3 — IMG_3961.JPG The new facility on Wilmington Pike has multiple shopping areas, offices, a warehouse and fully operational boutique for public use. Shay Frank / WYSO

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the new location on Tuesday to welcome elected officials, community leaders, donors, and more to tour the massive facility.

"We're just thrilled that they're still coming to see us and making sure that we have what they want when they go shopping in The Boutique because they love shopping in our boutique," Garner said.

The facility offers a selection of professional clothing for both men and women as well as educational workshops designed to help teach people how to leave a positive impression in interviews and how to maintain professional workplace behaviors on the job.

"As a client, you get a more catered experience that provides a holistic approach to professional development," Purvis said. "So you are getting fitted for clothing that fits you and that you feel confident in. But you're also getting that one-on-one workforce development advice as well."

This new Kettering location represents a significant milestone for the organization. Garner said the organization's expansion plan is in its second year of a five-year campaign, funded by the state, grants and donors.

“The total is $850,000 where we are right now, but — the goal for our campaign is $1.5 million," she said.

The nonprofit also plans to add a ramp to the facility for its mobile unit, which takes services on the road to five counties, including Greene, Clark and Hamilton Counties.

"The mobile unit, ideally we would store it in here just to kind of cut down our costs a little bit," Purvis said. "Right now we're storing it at a warehouse, RV storage in Xenia. So it takes us a little to get down there."

You can find more information about how to donate or access the nonprofit’s services at clothesthatwork.org.