© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Education budget still uncertain in Michigan as the start of school draws closer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published August 5, 2025 at 11:55 AM EDT

Michigan lawmakers are more than a month late in passing an education budget, with no resolution in sight. This comes as schools are also contending with federal funding changes just weeks before students return to class.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd hears how the uncertainty is impacting one rural school district in Northern Michigan with Katy Xenakis-Makowski, superintendent of Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR EducationHere and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom