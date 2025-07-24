© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

NPR's funding woes are nothing new, but this time it's different

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 24, 2025 at 11:46 AM EDT
The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)
/
The headquarters for National Public Radio (NPR) stands on North Capitol Street in Washington D.C. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

Editor’s note: No members of NPR management reviewed this story before publication.

With public radio set to lose federal funding starting this fall, Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with author and historian Steve Oney about NPR’s tumultuous history with Republican lawmakers and the unique challenges the network faces today.

Oney is the author of “On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR,” which chronicles the ups and downs of NPR since its inception in the early 1970s.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom