DeWine pushes back on internet gambling bills: ‘we probably have enough gambling’ in Ohio

Internet gambling in Ohio – not just on sports – is not a sure bet to become law. Proposed measures to permit casino gambling and lottery games by phone and laptop has Gov. Mike DeWine speaking out against it.

“I'm not for it,” DeWine answered when asked about the bills that would expand gambling in Ohio to any internet-connected devices.

DeWine said he’s not sure there’s legislative support for the idea in either the House or the Senate.

“I’m not the vote counter in the House or the Senate,” DeWine said. “Basically, to put a casino in everybody's hands 24/7 I think is probably not a great idea, and I think it will cause more pain and suffering in regard to gaming addiction. So I'm just not for it.”

DeWine added: “I think we probably have enough gambling in the state already.

As to whether he’d veto it if it passes, DeWine said, “Well, I don't usually use the word, the “v” word, but I'm very much against this.”

Supporters say the bill would allow the state to impose a 28% tax on iGaming and iLottery to capture online gambling that’s already happening. Sen. Nathan Manning (R-North Ridgeville), the sponsor of one of the bills, said it’s estimated $600 million to $2.2 billion is being gambled on illegal websites. But faith groups testified against the idea and over 100 church leaders signed a letter urging lawmakers to reject it.

A report last last July from a committee studying the issue said other states that legalized iGaming or iLottery or both saw "significant increases to tax revenues generated with greater participation", and that in-person sales of lottery games went up too. But the lawmakers in that report also cautioned that they felt any implementation of iGaming or iLottery must not come at a cost to Ohio’s four brick-and-mortar casinos and seven racinos.

Resources are available. The National Problem Gambling Hotline can be reached at 1-800-GAMBLER. Ohio's can be reached at 1-800-589-9966.