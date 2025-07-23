GOP divided over Epstein files. And, Columbia disciplines student protesters

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

House Speaker Mike Johnson is sending lawmakers home today for an early start to their annual August recess. He aims to avoid dragging out a fight among Republicans over releasing details of federal investigations into Jeffrey Epstein. President Trump, who was once friends with Epstein, faces backlash from supporters who are demanding more information. He has characterized the uproar as a politically motivated "witch hunt" that distracts from his agenda. Republicans hope the controversy will subside while they're away, but some believe that won't be the case.

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images The U.S. Capitol on April 21, 2025. Democratic lawmakers are asking the National Labor Relations Board to respond to a recent whistleblower disclosure that documents concerns that officials with the Department of Government Efficiency team may have taken sensitive information about workers.

🎧 "It is pretty rare to see the House floor paralyzed like this, even for a day," NPR's Claudia Grisales tells Up First. The extended recess leaves House Republicans with tight deadlines for critical legislation once they return in September. Trump has said related grand jury files will be released, but some Republican voters say they want the administration to do more. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., is leading a bipartisan petition that could force a vote to release the Epstein records. Massie says he believes Americans want to see justice and transparency, and, when they return in September, it will become a problem for Johnson and Trump.

Trump deflected questions yesterday about the Epstein case, shifting the focus to an old controversy: Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. This comes after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard stated last week that she released evidence that former President Barack Obama and his national security officials manipulated intelligence to target Trump. The documents released include nearly 100 pages of newly declassified Obama-era emails, leading up to and after the 2016 election.

🎧 Many of the emails focused on whether Russian hackers had or could successfully hack the election, says NPR's Jenna McLaughlin, who read through the documents. The Obama administration's national security officials said it was unlikely Russian hackers could breach election infrastructure on a large scale without detection. After Trump won the 2016 election, Obama asked intelligence officials to write an assessment on everything they knew about Russian interference in the election cycle. The report never stated that Russia hacked the election, but did state that Russia attempted to influence the election using tactics such as disinformation on social media and bot farms.

Over 70 Columbia University students are being disciplined for participating in a pro-Palestinian protest at the university's Butler Library in May. The disciplinary actions include probation, suspensions, expulsions and degree revocations. More than two-thirds of the students were suspended or expelled. The move comes as university officials continue to negotiate a deal with the Trump administration to release frozen research funding. They say the frozen funds amount to about $1 billion in grants.

🎧 The disciplinary actions are significant because the Trump administration is paying attention to how universities handle protests as part of their efforts to combat antisemitism on campus, says Jessica Gould of NPR network station WNYC. Columbia's Acting President Claire Shipman states that the university is working to make improvements to the campus climate, and the fact that they are facing pressure from the government doesn't make the university's problems less real. Many Jewish and Muslim students at the university have said they have faced harassment since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attacks on Israel.

We Are / Getty Images / Getty Images shopping for sneakers on the internet

Buying only what you need instead of what you want can be a hard rule to follow. It's OK to indulge in what you desire now and then, but the key is to be intentional. If you are unsure whether to swipe that card or walk away, this Life Kit guide can help you make a mindful decision you won't regret.

💳 Hold off on spending if you have to pull funds you set aside for basic needs. Don't take money from your emergency fund or money saved for vacations.

💳 When feeling spendy, use the acronym HALT to check in on yourself. Are you hungry, angry, lonely or tired? If so, there could be another way to fill your need.

💳 Before buying, shop around for the best price and read reviews to make sure you're getting the best bang for your buck.

💳 If you are buying the latest and greatest in an attempt to achieve status, consider why that item matters so much to your self-esteem.

Keren Carrión / NPR / NPR The Reisley House was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright in the 1950s. Roland Reaisley, the original owner of the house, still resides there 70 years later.

Roland Reisley turned 101 earlier this year. While his remarkable health is noteworthy, he likes to brag about something else. He takes pride in the fact that he is still living in the home famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed for him. For 73 years, Reisley has lived in this house, which is nestled in the woods of Westchester County, N.Y. It's one of 47 that make up the mid-century modern village of Usonia. Wright envisioned Usonia as a place to create beautiful, affordable homes connected to nature for middle-class Americans. The house is constructed with local materials and features a flat roof, a carport, wood paneling, built-in shelving, concrete floors and custom furniture. Take a look inside the house, which is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images / Getty Images North America / Getty Images North America Ozzy Osbourne at "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC Studios in Los Angeles, Ca. October 12, 2001. Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images.

Heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne, known as the "Prince of Darkness " and the lead singer of Black Sabbath, has died at the age of 76. Coca-Cola announced yesterday that it would expand its product line by introducing a Coke sweetened with U.S. cane sugar this fall. A new study from Harvard University researchers analyzed the birthing records of 58,007 women and found that larger families tend to have either all girls or all boys, rather than a mixture of both.

