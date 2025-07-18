Planned Parenthood to close two Southwest Ohio clinics, citing federal, state Medicaid cuts

As state and federal cuts to Medicaid resound across Ohio’s health care systems, Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio is on the frontlines of those affected.

Planned Parenthood Southwest Ohio announced Thursday that it will close two of its four family planning clinics — one in Hamilton and one in Springfield. The closures are coming as soon as Aug. 1. These clinics offer services such as STI screenings, birth control consultation, cancer screenings and gender-affirming care. They don’t offer abortions.

According to the nonprofit's president and CEO, Nan Whaley, these clinics were selected for closure based on both overall volume and the number of Medicaid patients they see. The regional nonprofit attributes the closures to federal and statewide reductions in Medicaid coverage access, which will result in less revenue.

The organization’s concern is that stripping Ohioans of accessible contraceptive care will result in more unintended pregnancies, not less, Whaley said.

“Our public health systems will pay the price if folks stripped of access to health care turn to already over capacity emergency rooms as a last resort for care,” she said.

Whaley said the decision was to ensure longevity of the organization.

“It makes it more difficult for patients to come, and they're going to need us now more than ever, and so making sure that we can give that service as cost-effectively as possible, even if it means less sites, is what we have to do,” Whaley said.

The two remaining clinics in the region in Cincinnati and Dayton are abortion providers. Not only do they have to think about the 23 counties they serve, the network also sees patients from other states where abortions aren’t accessible, Whaley added.

The organization’s human resources department is working with the clinics’ employees and will be working to minimize layoffs, according to a statement. But staff all across the affiliate will be affected; it was a hard day for all employees, Whaley said.

“It's a powerful place and the love for this place by the employees, both those that are staying and those that don't get to stay, is something that is a real honor to be a part of,” she said.

Patients of these clinics have been notified of the closures, according to a statement. The Southwest Ohio branch will make every effort to refer patients to other providers, Whaley said.

