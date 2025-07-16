© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

MLB All-Star Game features robot umpires

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 16, 2025 at 11:47 AM EDT

Tuesday night’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game was won by the National League in a first-ever home run swingoff. Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies hit three home runs to secure the win. Tuesday was also the first use of robot umpires in an All-Star Game, which comes after their use in spring training this year, too. Could they be a mainstay? How did the robots do?

Host Robin Young talks with Associated Press baseball writer Ronald Blum.

