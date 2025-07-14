Trump faces outcry as attorney general says Epstein had no 'client list'

President Trump is dealing with an outcry among his Make America Great Again base after Attorney General Pam Bondi released a two-page memo stating that convicted sex offender Jefferey Epstein did not have an incriminating “client list” he used to blackmail powerful figures. The Justice Department said Epstein died by suicide in 2019 while being detained in a federal jail, but he has been the subject of conspiracy theories, bolstered by many conservative leaders in the MAGA movement, including Trump himself.

