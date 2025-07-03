© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Backers of anti-discrimination amendment clear first hurdle for 2026 Ohio ballot

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published July 3, 2025 at 11:15 PM EDT
The Ohio Statehouse cupola.
Ohio Public Radio Statehouse News Bureau

Ohio’s Attorney General has given the green light to backers of an anti-discrimination amendment in the first step to put their measure on the ballot next year.

Republican AG Dave Yost has certified the petition title and language for the amendment that aims to provide anti-discrimination protection for Ohioans, regardless of gender, sexual orientation, religion, and more.

The Ohio Ballot Board will meet soon to determine whether the proposal contains a single constitutional amendment or more.

The backers of the equal rights amendment must collect valid signatures from 442,958 voters in 44 of Ohio’s 88 counties. The group will have about a year to circulate petitions before submitting them to get on the November 2026 ballot.

Jo Ingles
Contact Jo Ingles at jingles@statehousenews.org.
See stories by Jo Ingles