/ Medgar Evers, Mississippi field secretary for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), poses for a photo, Aug. 9, 1955, in Jackson, Miss. (AP)

We remember Medgar Evers, the civil rights activist assassinated in 1963, on the 100-year anniversary of his birth with Peniel Joseph, professor of public affairs and the founding director of the Center for Race and Democracy at the University of Texas at Austin.

