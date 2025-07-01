'Here One Moment' by Liane Moriarty highlights the inner lives — and deaths — of airplane passengers
Host Robin Young speaks with Australian author Liane Moriarty. Her latest best-selling novel, “Here One Moment,” tells the story of plane passengers who are told by a mysterious woman when and how they will die. The book is out in paperback on Tuesday.
Book excerpt: ‘Here One Moment’
By Liane Moriarty
Excerpted from “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty Copyright © 2024 by Liane Moriarty. Excerpted by permission of Crown. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2025 WBUR