© 2025 Ideastream Public Media

1375 Euclid Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44115
(216) 916-6100 | (877) 399-3307

WKSU is a public media service licensed to Kent State University and operated by Ideastream Public Media.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Meta wants to build artificial 'superintelligence'

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 16, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

Meta is throwing money at a new lab pursuing artificial “superintelligence.” Last week the Facebook parent company bought a 49% stake in Scale AI for $14.3 billion and brought founder Alexandr Wang onto its artificial intelligence research team.

In its race to build a more powerful AI, Meta is also offering salaries in the nine figures to some new hires. Meanwhile, its chatbot is also publishing some users’ AI search queries to a public forum.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent for Axios.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
Here and Now stories
Here & Now Newsroom