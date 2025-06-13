Southwest Ohio gets $1.3 million from state EPA for recycling, litter cleanup

Southwest Ohio is getting $1.3 million from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to fund recycling, composting and litter cleanup projects.

Ohio EPA Director John Logue says 25 organizations in the region are receiving Recycle Ohio grants.

“The program funds communities, businesses and academic institutions,” Logue said. “It encourages sustainable practices, helps stimulate economic growth and supports litter prevention efforts.”

The money can go toward major expenses, like $110,000 worth of new equipment at the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub, or $150,000 for a composting program at Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton.

Cincinnati nonprofit La Soupe is receiving approximately $130,000 to aid its work preventing food from ending up in the landfill and transforming it into meals for people.

Grants and Foundation Manager Emma Norbut says the organization is using the money to purchase a new dock-height refrigerated truck. It will allow LaSoupe to rescue an additional 3-4,000 pounds of food each week.

“This truck is going to really be pivotal in increasing the amount of food that we're able to bring in, thus the amount of food that we are able to transform,” Norbut said.

Other projects are focused on community outreach and education. The Clermont County Park District, Keep Cincinnati Beautiful and the Foundation for Ohio River Education are receiving money for litter cleanup events.

Logue says all of the initiatives support a shared goal.

“Anything we can do to help keep materials out of the landfills and find a way to recycle or reuse those products, benefits everybody,” Logue said.

Throughout the state, Ohio EPA is issuing nearly $6 million in grant funding, with about half of it going to community and litter prevention programs.

