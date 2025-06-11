Ohio House Dems again push gun bills that have been mostly dismissed by GOP supermajority

Democrats in the Ohio House are touting bills they've proposed to regulate guns, some of which have been introduced in previous sessions. And they admit they face an uphill battle in getting them passed as Republicans have been steadily expanding gun rights over time, including approving permitless carry and banning required liability insurance for gun owners in the last two years.

Among the bills introduced this year by Democrats are a red-flag law to allow family members to petition a court to temporarily take guns from someone deemed to be dangerous, and a ten-day waiting period for firearms purchases. Democrats are drawing attention to them during June's observance of National Gun Violence Prevention Month.

The lawmakers cited statistics from Everytown for Gun Safety showing gun violence costs $22.3 billion a year in Ohio, averaging out to $1,904 for every resident. Rep. Darnell Brewer (D-Cleveland) said the 20 Ohio House districts most affected by gun violence are represented by Democrats and Republicans.

“This is not a blue issue. This is not a red issue. This is an Ohio issue," Brewer said. "And yet, despite the data, despite the grief, and despite the urgency, the Ohio General Assembly continues to fail to take action.”

"I'm going to be honest, in today's political climate, press conferences like this one can feel like an exercise in futility. We stand here. We speak the truth. We introduce bills only to see them buried in committee, ignored, dismissed," said Rep. Cecil Thomas (D-Cincinnati), a former police officer. "But let me be absolutely clear. We are not here for show. And we are not backing down."



Democrats note a few of their bills have some bipartisan support, including House Bill 235, which offers tax credits for gun safety courses or buying locking devices, and House Bill 120, which would ban sales tax on firearm safety devices.