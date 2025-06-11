A new father finds comfort in a doctor's words of advice

This story is part of the My Unsung Hero series, from the Hidden Brain team. It features stories of people whose kindness left a lasting impression on someone else.

In 2019, Darren Wayman's wife, Bonny, was about to give birth to their first child. Wayman was terrified of becoming a father.

"It was the biggest barrier to me having kids because I didn't know if I was capable of being a good dad," Wayman said.

Bonny, on the other hand, seemed to have no doubts about having kids, which lead to Wayman questioning himself even more and reading about parenthood didn't help.

" There [are] so many books out there telling you how to parent, particularly how to not ruin your child through their upbringing," Wayman said. "[And] a lot of parents are happy to share their parenting horror stories or tips that work for their kids that they assume will work for everyone else's kids, when maybe that's not always the case."

When Bonny went into labor, all the parenting advice and personal fears started to ricochet around in his brain.

"I was standing in that delivery room [and] my mind was on overload with all this information, trying to get it right, trying to straighten it out in my brain," Wayman remembered. "The moment had come and I still felt as unprepared as ever."

A flurry of doctors and nurses came in and out of the room. Wayman stood, looking at his newborn son, with a glazed expression. Soon, a male doctor entered the room and stood next to Wayman.

"He must've seen the deer-in-the-headlights look on my face [because] he finally said, 'Just make sure he's fed, clean, warm and loved, and the rest will take care of itself.'"

The doctor's advice silenced all the fears running through Wayman's head.

"It was like an enormous weight had been lifted off my shoulders. He helped remove the mental clutter and gave me direction."

It's been five years since that doctor said those words to Wayman. Since then, he's become a dad to both his firstborn, Hudson, and his 2-year-old daughter, Haddie.

"Anytime I'm struggling as a parent, I often think back to those words as my parenting foundation. I make sure my kids are fed, clean, warm, and loved, and the rest really has taken care of itself."

If Wayman were standing in front of that doctor today, he knows exactly what he would say:

"To my unsung hero: Thank you for your words of comfort. Thank you for going beyond the call of duty to help a new and overwhelmed father simplify how to care for his kids. Thank you."

My Unsung Hero is also a podcast — new episodes are released every Tuesday. To share the story of your unsung hero with the Hidden Brain team, record a voice memo on your phone and send it to myunsunghero@hiddenbrain.org.

Copyright 2025 NPR